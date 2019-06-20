Birmingham not seeking permanent Monk replacement

Monk was sacked by Birmingham earlier this week in a decision a club statement claimed was in its "long-term interests".

Former Oxford United boss Clotet was moved up from assistant to the top job, with Craig Gardner joining the backroom team as a player-coach.

In an announcement on Friday (AEST), Birmingham said Clotet and his team will stay in charge, although his title remains caretaker.

"We had a very positive talk with the guys and we are focused on what we want to try and achieve," Birmingham chief executive Xuandong Ren said. "Their professionalism shone through during our meeting and we know they are a very talented and hard-working group.

"Pep will be our caretaker head coach and we are not seeking anyone else."

Monk has been linked with taking over at Derby County should the Rams lose Frank Lampard to Chelsea after Maurizio Sarri's switch to Juventus.

"I am aware of certain disappointing comments the club has made in the wake of my dismissal," Monk wrote on Twitter of his Birmingham sacking.

"Mindful of my contractual obligations, it is not my intention, certainly not at this stage, to engage with these comments.

"I would rather focus on the many positives I have experienced in my time with Birmingham City."