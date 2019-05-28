Bielsa to remain at Leeds United

The Argentinian was a surprise appointment prior to 2018-2019 and came close to masterminding a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

After pushing for automatic promotion for much of the campaign, Leeds ended up in the play-offs before being dumped out by Derby County in the semi-finals.

✍️ | #LUFC are delighted to confirm that Chairman @andrearadri has exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract for a second season — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 28, 2019

The Elland Road club, though, has seen enough from Bielsa to suggest he can steer them towards promotion next season and activated its option to extend the 63 year-old's contract for another 12 months.

"Leeds are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa's contract for a second season," a statement on the club's official website read. "Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach."

Radrizzani added: "We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal.

"So, let's have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business."