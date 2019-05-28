LaLiga
Bielsa to remain at Leeds United

Leeds United confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa will remain as manager for the 2019-2020 Championship season.

The Argentinian was a surprise appointment prior to 2018-2019 and came close to masterminding a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

After pushing for automatic promotion for much of the campaign, Leeds ended up in the play-offs before being dumped out by Derby County in the semi-finals. 

The Elland Road club, though, has seen enough from Bielsa to suggest he can steer them towards promotion next season and activated its option to extend the 63 year-old's contract for another 12 months.

"Leeds are delighted to confirm that chairman Andrea Radrizzani has officially exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa's contract for a second season," a statement on the club's official website read. "Marcelo has met with the board of directors on a number of occasions over the past few days and has confirmed his intention to continue on in his role of head coach."

Radrizzani added: "We were close and next season we will work harder to achieve our goal.

"So, let's have another go. I am delighted that Marcelo has agreed to stay for another year – we have unfinished business."

