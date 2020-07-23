Bielsa deputy Corberan takes over at Huddersfield

Corberan joined Leeds United as their Under-23 coach ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign but was soon promoted to work alongside Bielsa.

He will not be part of the Argentinian's coaching staff when Leeds play Premier League football for the first time in 16 years next season, though, after being confirmed as the permanent successor to Danny Cowley at the John Smith's Stadium.

Cobreran, whose only previous experience as a head coach was in the Cypriot top flight, told Huddersfield's media channel: "I think it was the right moment to make this step, especially because it was the right opportunity to do it with Huddersfield.

"I had a lot of trust from the first meeting I had with the people here. I was thinking that it was the right moment to do this step, the right moment to take the opportunity and to start to operate together.

"Of course, one of the reasons that I'm here is because both of them [chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head of football operations Leigh Bromby] had the same feeling about what we want to be on the pitch.

"We want to be brave, we want to be a great team, we want to show when I start that we want to have one identity, we want to defend this identity playing at home and playing away.

"We will be trying to develop an identity, trying to create a culture, trying to create an environment that allow us to define one's style of game."