Bamford fires Leeds top, QPR downs Boro

Patrick Bamford returned from injury to send Leeds United back to the Championship summit as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers, while sixth-placed Middlesbrough lost away to QPR.

Striker Bamford had been out since the end of August due to a knee injury, but he needed just five minutes to make the difference at Bolton to send Leeds back above Norwich, who face Bristol City later on Sunday (AEDT).

Middlesbrough's difficult run continued with a defeat to QPR, though Aston Villa and Stoke City missed the opportunity to get right on its heels, as they drew 2-2 in Birmingham.

There was also a 2-2 draw in Blackburn, as Birmingham City came from 2-0 down to secure a point, while Swansea City's 2-1 win at home to Sheffield Wednesday saw it close to within four points of the play-off places.

