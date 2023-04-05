Tuchel shoulders blame for Bayern DFB-Pokal exit

The Bundesliga leader looked set for extra-time at Allianz Arena, after Dayot Upamecano's header was cancelled out by Nicolas Hofler.

But Jamal Muisala's penalty concession deep into second-half stoppage time allowed Lucas Holer to seal a last-gasp victory for the visitors from the spot.

In only his second game in charge since replacing Julian Nagelsmann, Tuchel acknowledged he had to shoulder the blame for their defeat.

"I am not really angry," he said. "We conceded two goals with two shots. I can’t remember another chance from Freiburg.

"The last pass, [and the] precision obviously, are all an issue. But still, we had good moments we could have used, but [we] just could not keep it up.

"In the end, it is our fault. We are very disappointed [to lose] a quarter-final at home. Of course, I am responsible."

Tuchel made a winning start to his Bayern career with a decisive 4-2 win over old club Borussia Dortmund, where he previously won the DFB-Pokal.

His failure to back it up with progress to the semi-finals of Germany's major knockout competition will take the shine off his early impression.

Bayern can claim immediate revenge on Saturday when it travels to Freiburg for a reverse fixture in the Bundesliga, looking to consolidate top spot.

It also remains in the mix for Champions League honours, and return to European competition against Manchester City next Wednesday.