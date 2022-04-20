Last-gasp Forsberg winner puts Leipzig in final

For a while, Union themselves looked on course for next month's final after taking a 25th-minute lead, but Leipzig fought back in the second half and sealed progress at the death.

During a first half of few chances, Union proved the more clinical as Sheraldo Becker guided home impressively on the break.

But there were warning signs from a Leipzig side that dominated possession and parity was restored by an Andre Silva penalty in the 61st minute, and just when extra time seemed to beckon, Forsberg nodded in to spark bedlam in the Red Bull Arena.