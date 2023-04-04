The tie appeared to be headed to extra time, until Jamal Musiala handled Nicolas Hofler's strike, enabling Holer to secure a shock win.

Bayern had looked the likelier of the two teams to claim a late winner, after seeing Dayot Upamecano's first-half header cancelled out by Hofler's excellent volley.

It means Tuchel, in his second game since replacing Julian Nagelsmann, will miss out of the chance of both Bundesliga and Pokal glory as Christian Streich's side proceed to the last four.