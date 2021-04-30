Forsberg winner hands Nagelsmann a final chance

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Leipzig took the lead with a goal from Hwang Hee-chan early in the first extra period, only for a Dayot Upamecano error to gift Leonardo Bittencourt the chance to equalise.

A penalty shootout appeared to be on the cards until Forsberg popped up in stoppage-time, Hwang heading the ball back across the face of goal for his fellow substitute to convert from close range.

The win means Julian Nagelsmann remains on course to deliver a first major trophy for Leipzig before his departure, the Bayern Munich-bound coach set to lead his current employer against either Borussia Dortmund or Holstein Kiel in the showpiece fixture in Berlin on 14 May (AEST).