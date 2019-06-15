Bayern handed kind DFB-Pokal opener

Niko Kovac's men completed a domestic double by crushing RB Leipzig 3-0 in the final in May and begin their defence of the trophy with a trip to Brandenburg in early August.

Their opponent, former Bundesliga side Cottbus, is at a low ebb having been relegated back to Regionalliga level 12 months after winning promotion to the third division.

Beaten finalist RB Leipzig will visit Osnabruck, newly promoted to the 2. Bundesliga, while Borussia Dortmund is set for a reunion with former player and ex-Germany international Kevin Grosskreutz at Uerdingen.

First-round matches are scheduled to be contested between 64 teams from 9-12 August.