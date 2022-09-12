Purcell backs doubles pair to fire for Australia

WATCH the Davis Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ranked 37 in the world for doubles, Purcell has every right to feel confident, having won Wimbledon and reaching the Australian Open final alongside Ebden.
“I think Matt and I will do really well,” Purcell said. “It’s nice to know that they think we’re the best option (for doubles).”
The Australian Davis Cup team plays round-robin ties against Belgium, France and Germany in Hamburg this week, with the top-two performing teams earning the right to contest the knockout stage of the finals in November.
“I think we’re looking pretty good,” Purcell told Tennis Australia. “Our line-up is pretty strong.”
Purcell and Ebden will have their work cut out, with Australia's group rivals selecting powerful doubles line-ups.
France has selected five-time Grand Slam doubles champion and former world Number-1 Nicolas Mahut, while Germany’s line-up includes world Number-7 Tim Puetz and world Number-23 Kevin Krawietz.
“I think we might have a slight edge on a lot of those pairs,” Purcell said.