Muriel sets up mouth-watering second leg in Coppa Italia

Luis Muriel scored late on as Fiorentina twice came from behind to secure a 3-3 draw with Atalanta in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

Marten de Roon's stunning half-volley had looked like being the game's decisive goal, but on-loan Sevilla forward Muriel tapped in from close range in the 79th minute to set up a mouth-watering second leg.

Two goals in as many minutes from Alejandro Gomez and Mario Pasalic had earlier put the visitors 2-0 up before a quick-fire double from Federico Chiesa and Marco Benassi restored parity.

Hans Hateboer headed against the crossbar in stoppage time as Atalanta came agonisingly close to snatching a precious win, yet Fiorentina held on to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 games.