Africa Cup of Nations
Coppa Italia

Late own goal sends Juventus into last four

Dusan Vlahovic inspired a late winner as Juventus secured its place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 2-1 home victory over Sassuolo on Friday (AEDT).

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Reigning champion Juve raced out the blocks at the Allianz Stadium as Paulo Dybala scored after just three minutes, but Hamed Traore soon levelled things up.

The Bianconeri were twice denied by the woodwork after the break, with Matthijs de Ligt missing a golden chance, though Vlahovic fortuitously fired past Gianluca Pegolo via a heavy deflection off Ruan with two minutes remaining to send Juve through.

Massimiliano Allegri's team will now face Fiorentina – which defeated Atalanta 3-2 in the day's earlier quarter-final – in a two-legged tie across March and April.

News Juventus Sassuolo Football Coppa Italia
Previous Giroud brace fires Milan into Coppa semi-final
Read
Giroud brace fires Milan into Coppa semi-final
Next Allegri delighted with Vlahovic, Zakaria impact
Read
Allegri delighted with Vlahovic, Zakaria impact

Latest Stories

>