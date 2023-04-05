Inzaghi defends 'misunderstood' Lukaku celebration

Loanee forward Lukaku restored parity with a 95th-minute penalty at Allianz Stadium, leaving Inter on level terms after a 1-1 Coppa Italia semi-final first-leg draw.

The Belgium international celebrated in front of Juve's Curva Nord, immediately prompting a confrontation with Juan Cuadrado that saw Lukaku receive his marching orders for a second yellow card.

Cuadrado, who scored the 83rd-minute opener, was then dismissed for a clash with Inter captain Samir Handanovic after the full-time whistle as tempers continued to boil over in Turin.

Inzaghi insisted Lukaku's reaction was understandable, though, as the Inter coach bemoaned losing his key forward and goalkeeper Handanovic to suspension.

Asked whether Lukaku's celebration was towards the crowd, Inzaghi said: "Yes. This was clear, but it goes beyond this.

"I see a player who scores, celebrates, and everything happens there. Lukaku's celebration was misunderstood.

"It certainly wasn't a nice sight to see in a well-conducted and fair match until the 94th minute.

"[But] now I have to be clear-headed and think that for the return semi-final. Lukaku's celebration will deprive me of him and Handanovic."

Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin was left far from impressed by what he deemed to be a disrespectful act by Lukaku, who appeared to shush a section of Bianconeri supporters behind the goal.

"We have to be the first to set an example, but in these games it's difficult to hold back," Perin said.

"It's a lack of respect to celebrate under the Curva of the opposing team."

A hard-fought draw somewhat halted Inter's slide, having headed to Juve on the back of three straight Serie A defeats that have left the Nerazzurri's top-four place in doubt.

Inter is level on points with fifth-placed Roma and just six clear of Juve despite its 15-point deduction, but Inzaghi is buoyed by the support of the Nerazzurri faithful.

He said: "Our supporters are unique and incomparable. We lost a home game on Saturday, and up to the end, the Curva never left us.

"We are Inter, it's normal to expect different results. There was a call for everyone that we expect more and better. Tonight was a great response from players to the whole environment."