LaLiga
Coppa Italia

Debutant Rafia puts Juventus into last eight

Hamza Rafia scored the winner on his debut as Juventus needed extra time to beat Genoa 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

AFP via Getty Images

A much-changed Juve side was a cut above Genoa in the first half at Allianz Stadium, but made hard work of setting up a last-eight tie against Sassuolo or SPAL.

Dejan Kulusevski was outstanding in the opening 45 minutes, scoring inside two minutes and laying on a second goal for Alvaro Morata.

Lennart Czyborra pulled a goal back from out of the blue in an otherwise one-sided first half and Filippo Melegoni later equalised, before 21 year-old Tunisia international Rafia came off the bench to settle the tie late in the first half of extra time.

News Genoa Juventus Football Coppa Italia
Previous Lukaku late show fires Inter through
Read
Lukaku late show fires Inter through
Next

Latest Stories