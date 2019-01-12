Bernardeschi fires Juve into the Coppa quarters

Massimiliano Allegri rested several first-team regulars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala, but still Juve were a class above and in complete control throughout, sealing victory without truly exerting themselves.

A goalkeeping howler allowed Bernardeschi to give the visitors the upper hand with just nine minutes on the clock and it looked a long way back from there even so early on for Bologna.

Kean, 18, wrapped things up soon after the break thanks to a poacher's finish, his first goal of the season, and Juve eased into the last eight in pursuit of a fifth consecutive Coppa title.

Relegation-threatened Bologna gifted the Serie A leader an early breakthrough – goalkeeper Angelo Da Costa colliding with Arturo Calabresi and dropping the ball for Bernardeschi on the edge of the box, with the winger subsequently converting.

Leonardo Bonucci was the next to go close, meeting Bernardeschi's corner with a header in the 29th minute, but on this occasion Da Costa managed to hold on to the ball.

Juve increased its advantage just after the interval as Kean reacted quickest after Douglas Costa's shot had been blocked, the young forward coolly prodding into the bottom-right corner from eight yards.

Kean was then withdrawn for Ronaldo just past the hour, though the Portugal star was unable to make the score even more comfortable, with Bologna limiting the damage in the latter stages.