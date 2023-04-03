Allegri wary of a wounded Inter in free fall

The two teams meet on Wednesday (AEST) in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals, less than three weeks since they last met in Serie A.

On that occasion, a Filip Kostic goal helped Juventus to a 1-0 victory in an ill-tempered encounter that saw both sides end with 10 men on the pitch.

That result contributed to a four-game winless streak for Inter but despite their troubles Allegri still views Simone Inzaghi's side as a serious threat.

"It's a different competition but it's always Juventus [versus] Inter," he said. "We must create the conditions in order to qualify.

"It's not an easy game. Inter remain a strong side, regardless of the moment [they are in].

"Actually, it is in these moments that we have to keep our attention.

"Too much praise for Juventus could lead us to lose touch with reality.

"We face a strong team, physically and technically. They have lost a few games [but] we need to pay attention."

On the under-fire Inzaghi, who has led both Lazio and Inter to Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana success as a coach, Allegri believes his record speaks for itself.

"I think Inzaghi is doing a great job," he said.

"Inter are a strong team regardless of their moment. It's dangerous to meet these teams now. We need to be fully focused."

Allegri confirmed the availability of Federico Chiesa and offered a positive update on Paul Pogba's ongoing recovery.

"[Chiesa] is available. He had his knee checked in Austria. He has this tendon inflammation but he's feeling better and he'll improve. He is available and he’ll go on the bench," he said.

"Paul Pogba has partially trained with the team. From Wednesday he will stay with the team more and work to improve his shape."