Apodi wondergoal seals the win for Goias May 24, 2023 01:37 2:08 min Apodi struck late with a contender for goal of the year, as Goias claimed a 1-0 win over Universitario in the Copa Sudamericana. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial