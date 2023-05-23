Paulinho double completes Atletico comeback May 24, 2023 00:51 5:08 min Atletico Mineiro fought back from 1-0 down to claim a 2-1 win over Athletico Paranaense in a pulsating Copa Libertadores clash. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Atletico Mineiro Football Copa Libertadores Athletico Paranaense -Latest Videos 4:43 min Monagas and Colo-Colo share spoils in Copa Lib 5:08 min Paulinho double completes Atletico comeback 11:22 min Cammy Devlin enjoying high-pressure end to season 1:22 min Terzic issues title rallying cry to fans 1:03 min Galtier wants to win the title at Strasbourg 0:43 min Legend backs Juve to recover from points setback 4:16 min Matic late show sends Roma into sixth 14:02 min Jimmy Jeggo backs Hib to recover from Rangers loss 1:30 min Newcastle clinches Champions League spot 4:36 min Caputo brace lifts Empoli to rousing win over Juve