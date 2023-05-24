Palmeiras punishes 10-man Cerro in spicy clash May 25, 2023 01:24 5:05 min Arthur bagged two goals, before Rony capped off the 3-0 win for Palmeiras with a composed finish, as the Brazilian giant cruised past Cerro Porteno in a clash which saw both sides reduced to 10-men. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Palmeiras Football Copa Libertadores Cerro Porteno -Latest Videos 4:22 min Copa Lib: Liverpool v Independiente Del Valle 5:05 min Palmeiras punishes 10-man Cerro in spicy clash 1:31 min Enciso stunner earns Brighton draw with Man City 5:58 min Kuol steals point for Hearts from Rangers 1:19 min Tebas sorry for reaction to Vinicius racism claims 1:20 min Southgate open to Sterling England recall 0:41 min Valencia to appeal against ‘unfair’ sanctions 4:08 min Libertad picks up vital win in Peru 3:21 min Gago's Racing stays unbeaten 4:43 min Monagas and Colo-Colo share spoils in Copa Lib