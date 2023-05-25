Olimpia cruises to victory against Patronato May 26, 2023 01:51 3:40 min Olimpia moved to second in Group H of the Copa Libertadores with a 2-0 win over Patronato on Friday (AEST. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Patronato Football Copa Libertadores Olimpia -Latest Videos 3:40 min Olimpia cruises to victory against Patronato 3:11 min Fluminense outmuscled by The Strongest 5:58 min Kuol promises big finish from Hearts against Hibs 1:31 min Man United dominates Chelsea to clinch top four 0:31 min Haaland eyes treble to cap stunning debut season 0:52 min Kane honoured with Freedom of the City of London 0:43 min Tebas wants LaLiga to eradicate racism in Spain 2:25 min Defending champ Norrie through to Lyon semi-final 4:18 min Where did it all go wrong for Dundee United? 5:58 min Departing Arfield vows to return to Rangers