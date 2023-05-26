Internacional wins tough at Metropolitanos May 26, 2023 05:47 3:20 min Internacional prevailed 2-1 in a a spiteful match against Venezuelan club Metropolitanos that featured two straight red cards. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 7-day free trial Highlights Football Copa Libertadores Internacional Metropolitanos -Latest Videos 3:20 min Internacional wins tough at Metropolitanos 4:46 min Thrilling draw leaves River in the doldrums 3:40 min Olimpia cruises to victory against Patronato 3:11 min Fluminense outmuscled by The Strongest 5:58 min Kuol promises big finish from Hearts against Hibs 1:31 min Man United dominates Chelsea to clinch top four 0:31 min Haaland eyes treble to cap stunning debut season 0:52 min Kane honoured with Freedom of the City of London 0:43 min Tebas wants LaLiga to eradicate racism in Spain 2:25 min Defending champ Norrie through to Lyon semi-final