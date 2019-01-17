WATCH the 2019 Copa Libertadores LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

beIN SPORTS subscribers will be able to watch the most prestigious club football competition in South America, with the Copa Libertadores LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS & beIN SPORTS CONNECT for the next four years.

Watch the best clubs across the continent do battle in South America's equivalent of the UEFA Champions League, as football's brightest emerging talents showcase their skills in front of the most fanatic fans in the game.

You can also watch every round of the Copa Sudamericana and Recopa Sudamericana LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS.

The Copa Libertadores kicks off on Wedensday, when Delfin takes on Nacional LIVE from 10.30am (AEDT).

How to watch LIVE on beIN

Copa Libertadores key dates

First stage: From 23 January

Second stage: From 6 February

Third stage: From 20 February

Group stage: From 6 March

Round of 16: From 24 July

Quarter finals: From 21 August

Semi finals: From 2 October

Final: 24 November