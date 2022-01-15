Seville derby suspended after crowd trouble

Alejandro Gomez opened the scoring for the visitors in the Seville derby at Estadio Benito Villamarin but Nabil Fekir restored parity four minutes later.

While Betis's players wheeled off in celebration, Sevilla midfielder Jordan was struck by a projectile from the crowd that appeared to hit him on the head.

Physios rushed on to tend to Jordan, with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea leading the players off the pitch after protestations from Sevilla and its head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Spanish football's governing body, RFEF, subsequently confirmed that the clash had been suspended.

"The RFEF condemns any act of violence on the playing fields," the federation's statement added.

The Seville derby is notorious for being one of the most heated rivalries in Spain.

In 2007, Sevilla coach Juande Ramos was knocked unconscious by a bottle thrown from a Betis fan.