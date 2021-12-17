Real Madrid draws giantkiller Alcoyano in Copa

For a second successive year, Madrid must travel to the tiny Estadio El Collao in Alcoy in its opening match in the competition.

It will be looking to avoid the fate that befell it in January of this year, when then-coach Zinedine Zidane and his players were humiliated after losing 2-1 to the third-tier team, which snatched an extra-time winner despite being down to 10 men.

Alcoyano booked its place in the Round of 32 stage this season with a penalty shootout win over Levante, and the draw for the next round saw it handed another plum home clash with Madrid.

Now being led by Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid appears to be in a better place than it was in Zidane's final year in charge, having built a substantial lead at the top of LaLiga and won five of its six UEFA Champions League group games. The lesson of recent history and hurt may help it too.

Barcelona must tackle also third-tier side, having been drawn to travel to Andalusian outfit Linares Deportivo, while Atletico Madrid faces an unfamiliar local derby as it heads to nearby Rayo Majadahonda.

Sevilla, which sits second in LaLiga, will make the trip to face six-time Copa winner Real Zaragoza, which was relegated from LaLiga in 2012-2013 and remains in the Segunda Division.

The games will take in midweek from 5-6 January (AEDT).