Lemar leads the way as Atleti eases through

Diego Simeone's side – who won the last of their 10 Copa del Rey titles in 2012-13 – crashed out in the round of 32 last season, losing 2-1 to minnows Cultural Leonesa.

They suffered no such embarrassment on this occasion, with the excellent Thomas Lemar putting them ahead following some impressive goalkeeping from Cardassar's Angel Pedro Sanchez Marin.

Ricard Sanchez got the second, Atleti's debutant right-back picking out the corner to put the visitors into a commanding lead, with Sime Vrsaljko on hand to wrap things up late on.

Atleti's early dominance would have told if not for Marin, who pulled off a superb double save to deny Lemar and Angel Correa.

Felipe fell foul of an unpredictable bounce from Cardassar's resulting counter, but Miguel Alvarez failed to take it under control, and Atleti made the hosts pay.

Having engineered space 25 yards out, Lemar sent a dipping right-foot strike beyond Marin and in off the left-hand upright.

Correa wasted a good chance to add to Atleti's lead, yet the visitors had their second when Sanchez curled a sublime effort into the top-right corner three minutes before half-time.

Lemar looked set to grab his second of the night when Correa slipped a low ball across the area, though Gabriel Roig Sureda defended admirably.

Sergio Camello sliced wide of a gaping goal moments after coming off Atleti's bench, although it was a miss which mattered little.

With Sanchez having made way, his replacement Vrsaljko side-footed in from Lucas Torreira's cross to add further gloss for Atleti.