Guardado under fire after Betis derby win

The Betis manager saw his team resume at 1-1 on Monday (AEDT) at Estadio Benito Villamarin, and a strike from Sergio Canales carried it through to the quarter-finals.

The game had been suspended on Sunday due to crowd trouble, with Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan hit by an object from the stands during celebrations of Nabil Fekir's 39th-minute goal that equalised Papu Gomez's opener.

Jordan was taken to hospital for checks after being struck by a projectile from the crowd that appeared to hit him on the head.

After the game was completed behind closed doors the next day, television footage emerged of Betis substitute Andres Guardado seemingly mocking Jordan's misfortune while celebrating, bouncing a water bottle off his forehead and slumping to the ground, feigning injury.

The incident drew an immediate rebuke in the Spanish media, where it was widely interpreted as a jibe at Jordan.

Knowing why this match had to be replayed... pretty embarrassing from Andres Guardado. pic.twitter.com/N61wqY9ZMV — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) January 16, 2022

Pellegrini said of the result, according to AS: "The first thing is that I'm happy to be in the next round. But also bitter because I think a lot of damage has been done by a brainless person [when Jordan was hit on Saturday].

"I don't know if a plastic tube does that much damage, but there has to be an investigation. Football suffered great damage."

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui did not want the game to resume on Monday, and said: "There were many possibilities to play on other days. Justice in this case does not exist at all."

Canales put Betis ahead in the 73rd minute when he was left in space on the left after a pass from William Carvalho and surged forward before beating goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor.

Jules Kounde hit the bar with a late header as Sevilla battled for a leveller.