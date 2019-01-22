Boateng set for Barcelona debut at Sevilla

Messi was absent from Barca's starting XI for the visit of Leganes in LaLiga, coming on as a substitute and playing a role in Luis Suarez's goal before also scoring himself.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde acknowledged in the lead-up to that game that he was likely to take opportunities to rest Messi in the coming weeks ahead of a busy period, which includes the return of the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla – a team he boasts a fine record against – is the lucky beneficiary of his time out of the side, as Barca travels to Andalusia for the first leg of their Copa quarter-final.

However, Boateng is in line to make his first appearance for the club.

The Germany-born former Ghana international joined Barca in a shock loan deal from Sassuolo, a move which caught many by surprise.

The 31 year-old makes his return to Spanish football having previously featured for Las Palmas.

Young talent Riqui Puig is included in the squad as well, with opponents Sevilla aiming to arrest a run of three successive defeats in all competitions.