Goals from Robert Lewandowski and Nabil Fekir sent the game to extra time in Riyadh, before a wonderstrike from Fati was cancelled out by Loren Moron's cheeky backheel equaliser to force a penalty shoot-out.

Juanmi and William Carvalho saw their spot-kicks saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, allowing Pedri to clinch progress to the final.

Barca will now face Madrid on Monday for the first time since the competition moved to a four-team format in 2019-2020.