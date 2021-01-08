Barcelona faces giant-killer in Copa del Rey

Ronald Koeman's Barca enters the competition at the Round of 32 stage and the record 30-time winner is sure to take Cornella seriously after it earned a 1-0 win over Atletico on Thursday (AEDT).

Cornella's Camp Municipal stadium is situated less than 10 miles away from Barcelona's Camp Nou, making it a dream draw for the Segunda B side.

Cornella is one of six teams from the Spanish third tier remaining in the competition and Real Madrid will face another of those in the form of Alcoyano, which beat LaLiga struggler Huesca this week.

Athletic Bilbao faces a trip to tackle Ibiza, while Real Sociedad will play Cordoba.

The lower-ranked sides will host the Round of 32 matches, which are to be played on 17, 18, 21 or 22 January (AEDT).

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic and Sociedad have Supercopa de Espana commitments to tackle before turning their focus to the Copa del Rey, with that four-team tournament running from 14 to 18 January (AEDT).