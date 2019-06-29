Luis Suarez missed his spot-kick as Uruguay suffered a 5-4 penalty shootout defeat to Peru in the Copa America quarter-finals after a 0-0 draw in Salvador.

Edinson Cavani squandered a glorious chance midway through the first half, while Diego Godin was guilty of similar profligacy after the interval as Peru hardly tested its opponent at the other end.

Uruguay, which also had a goal disallowed in the first half, twice fell foul of tight offside decisions after Godin's miss, both Cavani and Suarez putting the ball in the net only to be denied by the flag and subsequent VAR (video assistant referee) checks.

Uruguay's poor fortune continued in the shootout.

Pedro Gallese made a fantastic save from Suarez's opening penalty, with Edison Flores later stepping up to clinch Peru's place in the last four, where defending champion Chile awaits after its own 5-4 shootout defeat of Colombia yesterday.

Host Brazil faces Argentina in the first semi-final on Wednesday (AEST), while Peru and Chile will square off for a place in the final on Thursday (AEST).