A number of recent rivalries are set to be rekindled with Australia drawn in the South Zone of the 2020 Copa America alongside 2014 FIFA World Cup group stage nemesis Chile, 2002 and 2006 World Cup qualifying campaign rival Uruguay and 1994 World Cup qualifying adversary Argentina, led by recently-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

As one of two invited AFC nations by virtue of being one of the last two AFC Asian Cup winners, Graham Arnold's Socceroos face a tough challenge emerging from the South Zone in the revamped format.

OS GRUPOS DEFINIDOS!

Nada vai impedir que você vibre nesta @CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica 2020.

Em que grupo ficou a sua seleção? pic.twitter.com/xuuJc2agd9 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) December 4, 2019

Australia has played Argentina seven times, with five losses to the Albiceleste. The two nations last faced off in a 2007 friendly at the MCG, where Martin Demichelis's goal was the difference in a 1-0 win to the South American giant.

That Argentina team featured young attacking duo Messi and Sergio Aguero, both of whom are likely to line up against the Socceroos 13 years later.

Australia also played the last of its nine internationals against Uruguay in 2007, with the South Americans running out 2-1 winner, thanks to goals from Diego Forlan and Alvaro Recoba.

Qatar - winner of the 2019 Asian Cup - will match wits with Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in the North Zone.

Brazil will go into the tournament as defending champion after its success at home this year.

The top four teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Group A: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay.

Group B: Colombia, Brazil, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru.