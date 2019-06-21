Koji Miyoshi scored twice as guest nation Japan earned a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay at the Copa America amid more VAR controversy in Porto Alegre.

Miyoshi twice gave Japan the lead in the Group C clash but the AFC giant was pegged back on both occasions by a Luis Suarez penalty and Jose Gimenez.

After Miyoshi's opener, Uruguay was awarded a dubious 32nd-minute spot-kick after a VAR review, which penalised Naomichi Ueda for an innocuous attempt to block the ball under minimal contact on Edinson Cavani.

Miyoshi restored Japan's advantage 14 minutes into the second half but Uruguay – 4-0 winner on matchday one – secured a share of the spoils thanks to Gimenez's 66th-minute header.

It was an entertaining contest from the outset after Suarez's audacious half-way line attempt almost embarrassed Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima.

Japan was impressive and put Uruguay on the back foot as former Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki side-footed just wide, while Suarez went close again for the South American side inside 15 minutes.

Japan was routed 4-0 by two-time reigning champion Chile in their opener but it broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Miyoshi found a way through and scored from a tight angle.

However, Uruguay moved back on level terms seven minutes later after Cavani went down under minimal contact and a VAR check allowed Suarez to step up and convert the spot-kick.

Baffled by the decision, Japan nearly went behind nine minutes prior to the break but Cavani's thunderous effort from outside the area rattled the crossbar.

Both teams had chances to move ahead in an end-to-end second half, but it was Japan who sensationally retook the lead thanks to Miyoshi approaching the hour mark.

After Cavani wasted a golden opportunity at the other end, Fernando Muslera spilt a cross straight at the feet of Miyoshi and the Japan forward fired home from close range.

Japan's lead, however, only lasted seven minutes as defender Gimenez glanced a header past Kawashima from a corner and Uruguay almost completed the comeback inside the final 10 minutes but Suarez's header hit the woodwork.