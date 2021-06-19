Stoke-On-Trent-born Blackburn star Brereton linked up with Eduardo Vargas for Chile's 10th-minute winner in only his second appearance and first start for his adopted country on Saturday (AEST).

The 22-year-old, who has a Chilean mother and grandfather, was a surprise call-up for the Copa America but has not disappointed, earning praise from head coach Martin Lasarte.

"It must be very difficult for him to play for a national team where they don't speak the language he speaks," Lasarte said after the win over Bolivia.

"He is making a great effort and the group is helping him adapt. He had his chance, his goal, he shouted out and he scored."

Brereton finished the match with 18 successful passes out of 20 attempted (90 per cent), three shots on target, one chance created and having scored the winner.

Vargas, who laid off the pass for Brereton's goal, added: "We get along well with Ben. We don't know his language, he doesn't know how to speak Spanish either, but we understand each other very well on the pitch."

Brereton posted on Instagram in Spanish after the game, writing: "Great job everyone. I'm very happy for today's game. We will continue working hard!"

The adoration has been widespread, with former Chile international Mauricio Pinilla tweeting: "My next son will be called Ben!"