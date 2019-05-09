Suarez in doubt for Copa America

Having played in Barca's humiliating UEFA Champions League semi-final defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday (AEST), Suarez's season now looks to be over following Barca's announcement that the 32-year-old has suffered a medial meniscus injury in his right knee.

The extent of the injury is not yet known and Barca will confirm how long Suarez will be absent for after Thursday's exploratory operation is completed.

Ernesto Valverde's side already have the LaLiga title secured, but will likely have to do without Suarez as they bid to do the double in the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 26 May.

Suarez's injury has also cast doubt on his prospects for the Copa America in Brazil, dealing Uruguay's hopes a blow, with Oscar Tabarez's side kicking off their campaign against Ecuador on 17 June (AEST).

Former Liverpool striker Suarez has scored 25 goals in all competitions for Barca this term.