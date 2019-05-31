Suarez headlines strong Uruguay Copa America squad

Suarez missed Barcelona's shock defeat to Valencia in last weekend's Copa del Rey final after having an operation on his meniscus.

But he was named in Oscar Tabarez's squad for the Copa America, with the selection also including Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who had an injury-hit 2018-2019.

Diego Godin is among the star names after the experienced defender confirmed his forthcoming exit from Atletico Madrid, which is also represented by defender Jose Gimenez.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, Inter's Matias Vecino and Juventus duo Martin Caceras and Rodrigo Bentancur are among the other notable players included.

Uruguay faces Panama in a friendly before opening its group campaign against Ecuador on 16 June. Japan and Copa America holders Chile are also in Group C.

Uruguay squad in full:

Martin Campana (Independiente), Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Libertad); Martin Caceres (Juventus), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo Saracchi (RB Leipzig); Giorgian de Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Giovanni Gonzalez (Penarol), Diego Laxalt (AC Milan), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Gaston Pereiro (PSV), Lucas Torreira (Arsenal), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Matias Vecino (Inter); Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain), Maxi Gomez (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).