Stars to return for Brazil against Venezuela

Arthur, 22, has shaken off knee pain and could reportedly replace Fernandinho in Tite's starting XI, while defender Militao is back in training after a hip issue.

Neither player featured as Brazil secured an ultimately comfortable 3-0 victory over Bolivia in the tournament opener.

Philippe Coutinho's brace and a fine late strike from substitute Everton helped to pacify the home fans after a goalless first half prompted jeers.

Tite subsequently encouraged his players to "understand" the criticism and captain Dani Alves accepted the challenge of meeting high expectations.

"Every time we put on that shirt, we have to prove we can wear it," Alves said. "We represent a historical selection, respected throughout the world. We always have to carry that responsibility.

"We have to defend this story with great honour."

Brazil should have the chance to click into top gear against Venezuela, a team they have beaten in six of seven Copa America meetings.

Rafael Dudamel's men disappointed in a drab 0-0 draw against Peru, creating few scoring chances despite being able to call on Salomon Rondon, while Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez was an unused substitute.

Luis Mago's dismissal for two yellow cards in that match leaves Venezuela needing to find an alternative at left-back.