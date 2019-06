Scaloni says Argentina ready to kickstart campaign

Lionel Scaloni said it was like Argentina's Copa America campaign had not yet started as his side look to bounce back against Paraguay.

Argentina slumped to a disappointing 2-0 loss to Colombia in its opening game, leaving it bottom of Group B and in danger of an early exit.

Scaloni said his players had taken the defeat as expected and he is anticipating a response in Belo Horizonte.

"The Copa for us is like it has not started yet. The group is doing well, assimilating the defeat as it should," he said. "We would have liked to have started in another way, but the players are clear that there are two games to play."

Scaloni was unwilling to name his starting XI on Wednesday, but there were elements of his side's performance against Colombia he was pleased with.

The former Argentina international hopes to see his team become more consistent over 90 minutes against Paraguay, which drew 2-2 with Qatar in its first match.

"Most winning teams haven't dominated as we did in those 30 minutes with Colombia," Scaloni said. "If we had scored, our situation would be different. Unfortunately, we didn't score and paid for it."