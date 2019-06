Sanchez suffers ankle injury in Chile win

Sanchez scored a 51st-minute winner to send the two-time defending champion into the quarter-finals courtesy of a 2-1 victory in Salvador.

However, the star attacker is again dealing with an ankle injury, although Rueda confirmed it was not the same setback he suffered late during the season with Manchester United.

"He was evaluated in the break and the doctor determined that he could continue," Rueda said.

"It was very important what he offered. Fortunately, it was not the same ankle that was injured with Manchester United.

"Now, we have to evaluate post-match and hopefully he can be in the next game with us."

Chile can seal top spot in the group by avoiding defeat against Uruguay in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday (AEST).

It made it two wins from two after Sanchez's second goal of the tournament, with Enner Valencia's penalty having cancelled out Jose Fuenzalida's opener.

"It was a very difficult game. We had the fortune to open the scoring quickly," Rueda said.

"Maybe we lacked more intelligence to continue … it was a very tactical game."