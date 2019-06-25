Copa America
Copa America

Peru's Farfan ruled out of Copa America

Jefferson Farfan has been ruled out of the rest of the Copa America with an injury to his left knee, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) confirmed.

Getty Images

WATCH the Copa America LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS

Farfan scored in a 3-1 defeat of Bolivia that helped book Peru's place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But the 34 year-old will not be able to play in Sunday's (AEST) last-eight clash against Group C's winner, either Uruguay or Chile.

"The Peruvian Football Federation regrets that the player Jefferson Farfan has suffered an injury to his left knee, which makes it impossible to continue participating in the Copa America Brazil 2019," an FPF statement said.

News Peru Football Copa America Jefferson Farfan
Previous Sanchez grateful for Messi experience
Read
Sanchez grateful for Messi experience
Next

Latest Stories