Peru's Farfan ruled out of Copa America

Farfan scored in a 3-1 defeat of Bolivia that helped book Peru's place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

But the 34 year-old will not be able to play in Sunday's (AEST) last-eight clash against Group C's winner, either Uruguay or Chile.

"The Peruvian Football Federation regrets that the player Jefferson Farfan has suffered an injury to his left knee, which makes it impossible to continue participating in the Copa America Brazil 2019," an FPF statement said.