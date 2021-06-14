Neymar on target as Brazil opens with a win

Hosting the tournament after it had been moved from Colombia and Argentina amid political unrest in the former and a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the latter, Brazil was never troubled by a Venezuela side that had reported 12 positive coronavirus tests amongst their ranks earlier this week.

Marquinhos got Brazil on its way midway through the first half with his third international goal before Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Brazil – which finished with 18 shots to Venezuela's three – added a third late on when substitute Gabriel Barbosa turned home a Neymar cross from close range.

Brazil started on the front foot and twice went close early on, Joel Graterol keeping out Richarlison and Eder Militao heading wide from a teasing Renan Lodi cross.

The Selecao were rewarded for their bright start in the 23rd minute when Marquinhos flicked home from close range after Neymar's corner had fallen kindly to him.

Richarlison saw an effort ruled out for offside soon after, while Neymar dragged wide from a promising position as Brazil failed to extend their advantage before the interval.

Neymar was unable to steer home a Gabriel Jesus cross at the start of the second period, but he stroked home from the spot shortly after the hour mark after Danilo had been clipped in the area by Yohan Cumana.

Late on Neymar turned provider for Brazil's third in the 89th minute, rounding Graterol and crossing for Barbosa to chest home from almost on the line.