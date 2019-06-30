Neymar offers Suarez support after Copa tears

Suarez was the only player to miss in the shootout as Peru advanced 5-4 after a 0-0 draw in Salvador.
The Barcelona forward was in tears after the defeat as Uruguay, which was unbeaten in the group stage, bowed out.
Suarez's former club team-mate Neymar, who is linked with a return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, offered the Uruguayan support.
"Get up," the injured Brazil forward wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a video of Suarez crying.
"You are very great, brother. I love you, friend."
Neymar is widely reported to be returning to Barcelona ahead of next season, two years after leaving the LaLiga champion for PSG.