Neymar camp denies 'rape' allegations

A charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward by an unidentified woman after an alleged incident in the French capital on 16 May (AEST).

Neymar's father insists his son is not guilty of any wrongdoing and claims to "have proof that nothing happened".

The player himself took to his social media accounts to claim he is being 'extorted'.

Por motivo de extorsão estou sendo obrigado a expor minha vida e família...https://t.co/Y37AxdpTsA — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 2, 2019

The alleged victim took her case to a police station in Sao Paulo that specialises in women's defence on 31 May.

The woman claims she met Neymar after exchanging messages on Instagram and a friend of the player arranged for her to travel to France.

It is further alleged that she met the player, who arrived drunk at around 8pm local time, at the Sofitel Paris Arc Du Triomphe where he later had non-consensual sex with her.

In the woman's testimony, she says she returned to Brazil on 17 May but was too emotionally shaken to report the incident until now.

Neymar is currently on international duty with Brazil as the team prepare to host the Copa America.

Neymar Snr told Sao Paulo-based television network Band on Sunday (AEST): "It's a person accusing Neymar, but we have proof that nothing happened.

"Neymar fell into this trap. Now we have to do what we can to show the truth."