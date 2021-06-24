EURO 2020
Copa America

Lapadula inspires epic Peru comeback

Former AC Milan forward Gianluca Lapadula inspired Peru's comeback with a stunning five-minute performance in the second half.

AFP

Peru rallied from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw with Ecuador at the Copa America.

Ecuador was in control of the Group B contest against Peru – leading 2-0 at half-time in Goiania.

A Renato Tapia own goal had handed Ecuador a 1-0 lead after 23 minutes and Eduar Preciado doubled the advantage in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Peru – runner-up in 2019 – had entered the fixture knowing victory would see it through to the quarter-finals of CONMEBOL's showpiece tournament.

Former Milan forward Gianluca Lapadula inspired Peru's comeback with a stunning five-minute performance in the second half.

Lapadula scored his first international goal in the 49th minute to give hope to Peru – the only side to have progressed from all group stages in the Copa America since 1997.

The Italy-born Benevento forward then turned provider, teeing up Andre Carrillo for the equaliser five minutes later as Peru escaped with a point.

The result left Peru third in Group B on four points from three games, level with Colombia and two points behind defending champions Brazil, while Ecuador is fourth with two points from its three fixtures.

News Peru Ecuador Football Copa America Gianluca Lapadula
Previous Gomez strike breaks win drought for Argentina
Read
Gomez strike breaks win drought for Argentina
Next Brazil clinches top spot with 100th-minute winner
Read
Brazil clinches top spot with 100th-minute winner

Latest Stories

>