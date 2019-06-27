Copa America quarter-final power rankings

After a VAR-affected group stage in which moments of brilliance punctuated slabs of cagey, dour play, the cream of South American football is starting to rise to the top, as the 2019 Copa America enters its knockout stages.

Here's how the teams shape up heading into the last eight, where it will be curtains for four more contenders.

1. Colombia

The only team to win all three of its group stage games, and one of two sides not to concede a goal, Colombia's impregnable defence has it well-placed heading into its quarter-final against Chile. Overly-reliant on moments of individual brilliance from the likes of Duvan Zapata and Roger Martinez. Waiting for the attack to really gel.

2. Brazil

A tournament-high eight goals flatter to deceive for the host nation, which muddled its way through the first two games before hitting top gear against arguably its toughest Group A opponent. The 5-0 win over Peru calmed jangled nerves, easing the pressure on embattled manager Tite. The Selecao will feel confident it has the measure of quarter-final opponent Paraguay.

3. Uruguay

Uruguay kicked of proceedings with a 4-0 thumping of Ecuador, before, almost inexplicably losing to an understrength guest nation Japan in its second game. Edinson Cavani's crisp header sealed a win over Chile in Uruguay's last game to seal top spot in Group C and a clash against the unpredictable Peru, against which Oscar Tabarez's men can't afford to be complacent again.

4. Chile

The back-to-back defending champion is again relying on the core group of stars that got the job done in the last two editions of the tournament. They took care of Japan 4-0 in the opening game, before holding their nerve to prevail 2-1 over an ill-disciplined Ecuador. Chile ran out of steam against Uruguay and will need all its guile and experience to advance past quarter-final opponent Colombia.

5. Venezuela

The group stage was a tale of fine margins for Venezuela, which may have lost 3-0 to Brazil had it not been for three lengthy VAR over-rulings. Showed resilience to escape the Peru game with a 0-0 draw having had a man sent off, then stepped up a gear to finish off Bolivia 3-1, sealing a match-up against Argentina. In years past this may have been a death sentence for the Venezuelans, but they toppled Argentina 3-1 in a March friendly, and will be confident of repeating the dose here.

6. Argentina

Despite boasting almost two squads worth of talent good enough to walk into most national starting teams, Argentina, which needed a win over Qatar in its third game to seal progression, resembles a hamburger that's been made out of pet food. All the parts are there, but nothing about it is right. Manager Lionel Scaloni says the suffocating weight of expectation has the players feeling like they're 'at war', but they'll fancy their chances of getting revenge on a Venezuela outfit that beat them 3-1 in March.

7. Peru

The proud Peruvians will be disappointed by the way they finished the group stage: on the end of a 5-0 thumping by Brazil. It won't get much easier against a Uruguay outfit determined to abolish memories of that near-embarrassment against Japan. Last time they met, Peru stunned Uruguay 2-1 in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying, but Oscar Tabarez's team is vastly different to that group and should prove too strong.

8. Paraguay

Paraguay is the only team in the quarter-finals not to have won a game and heads into a tough encounter with a Brazil outfit gaining confidence by the match. The host nation scored eight goals in two matches, and three more that were disallowed by VAR in a third. Paraguay may resort to the dark arts of tactical fouling to try and disrupt its illustrious opponent, but it's underwhelming run will end at the quarter-final stage.