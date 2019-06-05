CBF vice-president hints at Neymar no-show

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain star after an incident in the French capital on 15 May.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

Noveletto believes the spotlight on Neymar will see the 27 year-old withdraw from the squad ahead of the Copa America, a tournament Brazil will host.

"If I had to bet, if I had 10 chips and they asked me what I would bet? I bet he will not come and he will ask for leave," he said. "He doesn't have the psychological conditions to face a Copa America and a battalion of journalists."

It came hours after CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said there was "no chance" of Neymar not taking part in the Copa.

Brazil's tournament begins against Bolivia on 15 June (AEST) before Group A matches against Venezuela and Peru.