Brazil cruise marred by Arthur injury

Tite's men were already 2-0 up thanks to Gabriel Jesus and Thiago Silva headers when Romell Quioto was sent off for an awful challenge on Arthur, who was substituted after receiving treatment on his right knee.

Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty, Jesus added his second and David Neres hit his first international goal after the break as Brazil warmed up for the Copa America in style.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to extend the lead and Richarlison was also on target as the 10 men struggled to contain Brazil, which will be without Neymar for the upcoming tournament because of an ankle injury.

Jesus headed Brazil into an early lead, the Manchester City striker nodding in a right-wing Dani Alves cross at the back post with the goal surviving a lengthy VAR (video assistant referee) check.

The second goal arrived in just the 12th minute as Silva stole in front of his marker to guide a near-post header across goalkeeper Luis Lopez from a left-wing Coutinho corner.

Honduras was then reduced to 10 men when Quioto was dismissed for a horrible tackle that ended Arthur's participation in the game.

Coutinho extended Brazil's lead by converting a penalty awarded for Emilio Izaguirre's foul on Richarlison, then the Barcelona forward thudded a long-range drive against the woodwork.

Goals continued to flow after the break. Jesus helped himself to a simple second when Richarlison unselfishly nodded Fernandinho's lofted pass into his path, before Neres opened his international account with a fine solo run and finish.

Jesus was replaced by Firmino and the Liverpool forward dinked a clever chip over goalkeeper Lopez to add his name to the scoresheet in the 65th minute.

Honduras was increasingly unable to cope in defence due to Brazil's numerical advantage and the general gulf in quality, with Everton setting up Richarlison for a tap-in to complete the scoring.

Copa America host Brazil starts its campaign against Bolivia on Saturday (AEST). Honduras will take on Jamaica in a Gold Cup opener on 18 June (AEST).