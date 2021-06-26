Brazil aims to extend unbeaten run against La Tri

Brazil will be looking to stretch its unbeaten run over Ecuador to 11 games when it wraps up its Copa America Group B campaign on Monday (AEST).

Tite's men have started the tournament in fine form, beating Colombia, Peru and Venezuela to ensure their place in the last eight was secured long before the group's final game.

They have scored nine goals in those three games and conceded just once.

Given its place in the knockout stage is already secured, Tite could well shuffle the pack.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, in particular, will be hoping for a first start of the tournament after coming off the bench to score the equaliser against Colombia last time out, while Real Madrid man Vinicius Junior will be hoping to improve on his paltry five minutes of action so far.

Ecuador, meanwhile, needs a win to guarantee its place in the last eight, although it will progress regardless of the result if Venezuela loses to Peru in Monday's other match.

It followed up its opening 1-0 defeat to Colombia with consecutive 2-2 draws against Venezuela and Peru.

That has left it level with Venezuela on two points, though it has a superior goal difference to Jose Peseiro's side.

It has unsurprisingly struggled against Brazil historically, with its previous win against the Selecao coming in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup in 2006.