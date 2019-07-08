AFCON 2019
Copa America

Alves hails Tite after Copa America triumph

Dani Alves was full of praise for Tite amid speculation over the Brazil coach's future after winning the Copa America on Monday (AEST).

Getty Images

WATCH | Brazil topples Peru to be crowned Copa America champion

Brazil claimed its first Copa title since 2007 with a 3-1 win over Peru in the final at the Maracana.

However, there have been suggestions Tite is considering moving on despite being contracted until 2022.

Alves, who was named the best player of the 2019 Copa America, lauded the impact of the 58-year-old.

"The captain of our boat is Tite," he said.

"Congratulations to us and to our people. I repeat, congratulations to our staff."

Alves said: "Playing in the Maracana is always very special. It is our house."

While Everton's opener was cancelled out by a Paolo Guerrero penalty, Gabriel Jesus' goal and Richarlison's late spot-kick gave Brazil a ninth South American title despite the Manchester City forward's red card.

News Brazil Football Tite Dani Alves Copa America
Previous Atletico Madrid completes Lodi deal
Read
Atletico Madrid completes Lodi deal
Next Dos Santos secures Gold Cup title for Mexico
Read
Dos Santos secures Gold Cup title for Mexico

Latest Stories