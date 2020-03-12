FIFA postpones South American qualifiers

CONMEBOL had requested the postponement of games including Brazil v Bolivia and Argentina v Ecuador because of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 4000 lives worldwide.

In a statement released on Friday (AEDT), FIFA indicated a decision has not yet been made over when the two rounds of qualifiers, which were set for 23-31 March, will be played.

"FIFA will continue to assess the situation in relation to COVID-19 and will decide whether further changes to the schedule of South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers are required, always with the aim of protecting the health and safety of all individuals involved," a statement from the governing body read.

CONMEBOL has also confirmed a temporary suspension of the Copa Libertadores because of the COVID-19 pandemic.