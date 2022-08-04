Velez Sarsfield v Talleres August 4, 2022 06:37 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield v Talleres MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Talleres Cordoba Velez Sarsfield Football Copa Libertadores -Latest Videos 4:53 min Roisin Willis sets Championship record in 800m 2:45 min Tina Clayton sets record in 100m final 2:11 min Boil-over in the 110m hurdles final 4:49 min 'Cheruiyot of Fire' wins 1500m 2:45 min Jamaica headlines golden day in Cali 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield v Talleres 2:22 min Kyrgios cruises past Paul in Washington 7:44 min Palmeiras jags late equaliser to deny Atletico 1:09 min BVB rules out Bellingham sale, eyeing Haller cover 0:43 min Ten Hag slams Ronaldo's 'unacceptable' early exit